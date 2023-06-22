Left Menu

Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week

Accessories, a key focus of the LVMH-owned label's designer, were also chic and included bags that were strapped around the waist, carried in back. The show took place on the third day of Paris Fashion Week’s menswear shows, which kicked off with the celebrity-packed blockbuster debut from Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, complete with a music performance from Jay-Z and Williams.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:09 IST
Givenchy shows dressy tailoring for men at Paris Fashion Week

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams took to the catwalk on Thursday with an elegant spring and summer lineup for men, paring down the layers and zeroing in on suits. Models strode through a column-lined hallway of the Musee de l'Armee in central Paris, overlooking the monument's gilded dome. They paraded suitcoats that ranged from long and slightly boxy, to short and pinched at the waist, paired with low-crotched trousers.

There were satin lapels for the dressier looks, while an olive green jacket had a slight military flair. Accessories, a key focus of the LVMH-owned label's designer, were also chic and included bags that were strapped around the waist, carried in back.

The show took place on the third day of Paris Fashion Week's menswear shows, which kicked off with the celebrity-packed blockbuster debut from Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, complete with a music performance from Jay-Z and Williams. Upcoming runway presentations for the week, which wraps up June 25, include Dior and Hermes.

Front row celebrities included Jared Leto, who turned up in a furry overcoat worn over a black suit--worn shirtless underneath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global
3
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023