Priscilla Presley "excited about interpretation" of her book by Sofia Coppola

Priscilla Presley has endorsed Sofia Coppola's forthcoming film 'Priscilla', which is a biographical drama film based on the 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me', reported People. On Thursday, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley shared the film's poster on Instagram, saying, "I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

The A24 film unveiled its first trailer on Wednesday, starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla, respectively. According to a synopsis, "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," reported People.

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame," the synopsis added. This project follows last year's box office triumph of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film, which starred Austin Butler as the well-known musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also starred Tom Hanks as manager Col. Tom Parker.

When the film was released last summer, members of the Presley family appreciated it. "I'm sitting there watching this movie and going, 'God, I wish he could see this,' " Priscilla said last June on Good Morning America about the film and how she thinks Elvis would've reacted to it. "It was perfection," reported People.

Back in October, Coppola, 52, shared a photo of the screenplay and Priscilla's book on Instagram, writing, "Back to work! Excited to be telling Priscilla's story." According to Collider, she also discussed how her film will vary from Luhrmann's.

"I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I'm glad it didn't go into much of Priscilla's story because now I can really dive deep. I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative," said Coppola. "But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory." She added, "I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there'll be another film about Priscilla."

Oscar-winner Coppola's previous films include 'Lost in Translation', 'The Bling Ring', 'The Beguiled' and 'On the Rocks'. As per People, 'Priscilla' is in theatres this October. (ANI)

