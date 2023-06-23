Left Menu

City buildings could blow air taxi future: Study

Researchers have measured how sudden wind gusts around city buildings cause aircraft to become unstable. The study was published in the journal, 'Drones.'

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 22:29 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers have measured how sudden wind gusts from around city buildings cause aircraft to become unstable. The study was published in the journal, 'Drones.'

The air taxi market is almost ready to take off, with companies like Boeing, Hyundai, Airbus, and Toyota constructing fleets to transport commuters through the sky. Europe and the United States have drafted new rules to allow air taxis to begin operations within the next decade, and Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is expected to follow suit. The air taxi market is almost ready to take off, with companies like Boeing, Hyundai, Airbus, and Toyota constructing fleets to transport commuters through the sky. Europe and the United States have both drafted new rules to allow air taxis to begin operations within the next decade, and Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is expected to follow suit.

Next steps : "Purpose-built vertiports mean we could integrate geometric design features to reduce hazardous flow conditions from occurring, and we are exploring this in our current research," Mohamed said.

"Existing buildings can also be repurposed as vertiports but may require modifications to improve the aerodynamics near the landing pads. The effectiveness of such design features can be assessed through either scaled experiments in wind tunnels or full-scale measurements. "Extensive wind flow mapping at full-scale will no longer be daunting in the future. We are continuing to develop our wind sensing drones - a swarm of drones instrumented with wind anemometers - to very accurately map around large infrastructure." (ANI)

