Britney Spears hugs husband Sam Asghari

After more than a year of marriage, Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari can't keep their hands off each other, Page six reported. Spears, shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram on Thursday, including one of her straddling Asghari, as he held her in the air.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:21 IST
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After more than a year of marriage, American singer Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari still can't keep their hands off each other, Page six reported. Spears, shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram on Thursday, including one of her straddling Asghari, as he held her in the air.

Although the 'Toxic' singer was not on Instagram on their wedding anniversary, June 9, her model husband posted a sweet message in their honour. "Happy 1 year to me & my better half," Asghari captioned an Instagram Story from June 9 showing the couple wearing their wedding rings.

"One year married to the woman of my dreams," the fitness trainer wrote alongside a video montage of their wedding moments. My Love, happy anniversary." The singer has become much more active on Instagram, where she recently posted a video of herself frolicking on the beach in a tiny yellow bikini.

The "Womaniser" singer did not reveal the location of their vacation, but it appears that the couple is having a good time while celebrating their marriage. "This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year!!!" Spears captioned a video of herself dancing on a boat while her husband slaps her bum earlier this week.

After nearly five years of dating, Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, as per Page Six. In June 2022, they said "I do" in a star-studded ceremony in the backyard of Spears' home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (ANI)

