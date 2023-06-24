David Fincher's 'The Killer' likely to become another masterpiece

Fans of David Fincher's hit show Mindhunter may be disheartened by its cancellation, but there's good news on the horizon. The acclaimed director is set to release a new venture titled ‘The Killer’ in November.

In a recent interview with the French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche, Fincher discussed the decision to cancel Mindhunter and shed light on his upcoming film, The Killer. He expressed pride in the first two seasons of Mindhunter but acknowledged that the show's high production cost and audience numbers led to Netflix's decision. Despite the setback, Fincher expressed gratitude for the creative freedom Netflix had given him, allowing him to explore new paths with The Killer.

The Killer is an upcoming American neo-noir film based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. Directed by Fincher, the screenplay is written by Andrew Kevin Walker. The movie features an impressive cast including Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

The film is set to be released on Netflix on November 10, 2023, as announced in the streaming platform's film preview video earlier this year. While there is no confirmation yet about a theatrical release, similar to other Netflix titles, more information may become available in the coming weeks.

The Killer follows the story of a deadly assassin who experiences a change of heart and grapples with various dilemmas. Michael Fassbender takes on the lead role, with Tilda Swinton and other talented actors rounding out the cast.

The origins of The Killer can be traced back to a French graphic novel series first published in October 1998 by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The story spans two decades, chronicling the transformation of an assassin from a cold-hearted killer to a man on the edge of a psychological breakdown.

Andrew Kevin Walker, known for his work on Fincher's previous films like 'Se7en,' collaborated with the director again for The Killer. Walker's involvement in the project marks a reunion with Fincher after almost three decades, as he hadn't written a movie for the filmmaker since their work on Se7en. However, Walker did contribute to an episode of Fincher's animated sci-fi anthology series, 'Love, Death & Robots,' in 2022.

Fincher has been dedicated to bringing The Killer to the screen for over 15 years, showcasing his passion for the project. The graphic novel adaptation promises to be a complex and intensely violent psychological thriller, much like Fincher's previous works.

As audiences eagerly await the release of The Killer on Netflix, they can delve into the graphic novel series, comprising 768 pages, to immerse themselves in the intricate world of the story before the film hits screens later this year.

With David Fincher at the helm, The Killer is sure to captivate viewers with its dark and suspenseful narrative, showcasing the director's signature style and storytelling prowess. As the countdown begins, fans can anticipate another thrilling and visually stunning film from the acclaimed director.

