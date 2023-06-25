Left Menu

Amber Heard says 'In the Fire' is "all about love" at movie premiere

American actor is excited about her upcoming film 'In the Fire'. The actor spoke with PEOPLE about her new film 'In the Fire' at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 22:01 IST
Amber Heard (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor is excited about her upcoming film 'In the Fire'. The actor spoke with PEOPLE about her new film 'In the Fire' at Italy's 69th Taormina Film Festival.

Just over a year after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp concluded, the 37-year-old actor attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy to support the premiere of her film In the Fire, where she raved about the project in an interview with PEOPLE. "It's a lovely film about the almost supernatural power and force of love." "It's about the boundaries that love can cross, its creation, and the overwhelming power that love possesses," Heard says. "I don't want to sound too corny, but it's a love story."

Heard walked the red carpet at the premiere on Saturday in a long black gown with a belt across her waist. She wore a bold red lipstick and her hair was styled in tight curls that fell around her shoulders.' In the supernatural thriller, Heard plays a "pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science," according to a press release.

"Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist as she arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil," according to the synopsis. "While the woman tries to psychoanalyse the child, the nefarious events intensify, and her cure becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself," the synopsis continues.

Along with Heard, 'In the Fire' director Conor Allyn and costar Eduardo Noriega attended the Taormina Film Festival premiere on Saturday. The premiere marks Heard's first appearance promoting a film since the conclusion of her defamation trial by Johnny Depp. The trial concluded on June 1, 2022, when a seven-person jury returned a verdict that largely favoured the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. However, Heard was victorious in one of her three defamation counterclaims.

The 69th Taormina Film Festival will take place from June 23 to July 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

