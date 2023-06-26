Left Menu

Get cancer checks, UK's Sarah Ferguson urges after revealing own surgery

Ferguson, 63, the ex-wife of King Charles' brother Prince Andrew, had successful surgery after breast cancer showed up in a routine mammogram screening, her spokesman said on Sunday, with her prognosis said to be good. In a podcast released on Monday, which she recorded the day before the surgery, Ferguson talked about the importance of having the medical checks, referencing her father who had died of prostate cancer.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:57 IST
Get cancer checks, UK's Sarah Ferguson urges after revealing own surgery
Sarah Ferguson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has urged people to make sure they have checks for cancer after disclosing she has undergone surgery herself for the disease. Ferguson, 63, the ex-wife of King Charles' brother Prince Andrew, had successful surgery after breast cancer showed up in a routine mammogram screening, her spokesman said on Sunday, with her prognosis said to be good.

In a podcast released on Monday, which she recorded the day before the surgery, Ferguson talked about the importance of having the medical checks, referencing her father who had died of prostate cancer. "It’s very important I speak about it. I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me," she said in her podcast 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah'.

"I am telling people out here because I want every single person listening to this podcast to go and get checked, go and get screened." Her spokesman said the duchess was recovering at her home in Windsor where she lives with Andrew. Despite their divorce in 1996, the couple remain close friends.

Ferguson hailed National Health Service staff who discovered the cancer and helped her with the treatment. "A really big shout out for the NHS and for helping me, and ... all the doctors and nurses, the hospital staff that are working so hard to help me and the lovely nurses that are so comforting, and the counselling," she said. "It’s just all very strong unity of facing an enormous fear but you’re not alone."

The duchess - well known by the nickname "Fergie" - has forged a new career as a successful author after her divorce from Andrew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023