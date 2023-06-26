Left Menu

'Bengal Beyond Boundaries': Art show to spotlight established, budding artists from Bengal

Updated: 26-06-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 17:36 IST
'Bengal Beyond Boundaries': Art show to spotlight established, budding artists from Bengal
Showcasing seminal works by a mix of celebrated and upcoming artists, including Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Hemen Majumdar and Somnath Hore, an upcoming exhibition here aims to bring masters of Bengal -- both past and present -- to the audience.

''Bengal Beyond Boundaries'', to be held at Bikaner House starting July 7, will feature paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by Rabin Mondal, Ganesh Pyne, Arpita Singh, Jogen Chowdhury, Anjolie Ela Menon and Paresh Maity, among others.

It is curated by art critic Uma Nair and conceptualised by legendary artist Jogen Chowdhury.

''A rank of works that transcend time the images of human figures as well as expressionist works will reflect the incessant human desire to explore the macrocosmic and the microcosmic through the experience of memory as well as history.

''These works will offer many journeys of discovery and contemplation and signify the enduring need for artists to provide a context and commentary around artistic journeys,'' said Nair in a statement.

From the early Kalighat mythic moorings to the complexities of politics, power and faith, the expansive art show, according to organisers Aakriti Art Gallery, is a novel look at present-day practices in the light of the past.

''The show will include a quest that reaches out to capture the known as well as the unknown, it blends into a narrative of a prism of social, cultural as well as a memoir of personal and public contemporary developments born out of the leaves of memory and Bengali heritage,'' said the organisers in a statement.

''Bengal Beyond Boundaries'' will come to a close on July 16.

