Khloe Kardashian is taken aback by her mother's view of fast food pricing

American model Khloe Kardashian is taken aback by her mother Kris Jenner's attitude towards fast food pricing, PEOPLE reported. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, Kris and others went to see Usher in concert in Las Vegas to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday. The group was forced to return to Los Angeles due to bad weather and turbulence during their private flight.

As an alternative, they went to In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles, where they ordered multiple meals. The momager then handed them a few hundred dollar bills to cover their food costs, as per PEOPLE. "I don't know how you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars," the founder of Good American told her mother.

She then turned to the cameras and stated that her mother had no idea about the fast food restaurant's pricing. "My mother gave me $100 to buy cheeseburgers." "She offered me $300, but I don't think she realised how much fast food restaurants cost," the mother of two explained. This isn't the first time the Hulu reality show has garnered attention for viral food moments. The SKKN BY KIM founder had trouble ordering a meal at a restaurant in Milan, Italy, during a season 2 episode that aired last October, as per PEOPLE.

"What is tortellini?" the lawyer-to-be asked the waiter, who compared the pasta to ravioli. "Maybe I'll get that. Do you have anything that's not spaghetti? Like, a penne or anything else? I'll have penne." Kim revealed in a confessional that she eats whatever she wants and does not limit herself. "Tonight, I have no restrictions for eating. I'm not sure if I've ever clarified this, but I'm what I think they call a flexitarian, which is, like, vegan sometimes and just not other times," she explained.

Kendall Jenner addressed her viral food moment of not knowing how to properly cut a cucumber in WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue a few months before that. "Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,'" the 27-year-old told the Wall Street Journal. "So, if anyone says I can't cut cucumber, I did it physically and tastefully." Nobody was harmed as a result of my actions. So I'm able to cut cucumbers."

The reality star went on to say that she spends a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking family favourites for friends, such as rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables. (ANI)

