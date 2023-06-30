Empowering Hyderabad Joggers: Arrhythmia Awareness and AED Donation Drive by CSI Telangana and Vigocare

In a collaborative effort, the Cardiology Society of India (CSI) and Vigocare joined forces to organize a public awareness event at the Botanical Garden in Kondapur, Hyderabad on June 14th, 2023. This significant gathering aimed to raise awareness about cardiac rhythm disorders while emphasizing the importance of early detection and treatment. The event's success was further enhanced by the presence of esteemed guest Sri Arekapudi Gandhi Garu, MLA from Serilingampally, Hyderabad, whose support highlighted the importance of such initiatives in promoting public health.

The event began with Sri Arekapudi Gandhi Garu inaugurating the proceedings and delivering a powerful speech on the significance of raising awareness about cardiac health. His presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between community leaders and healthcare professionals in creating a healthier society. Following the inauguration, the stage was set for Dr. Ramachandra, a highly regarded Senior Consultant Cardiologist and President of CSI Telangana, to share his expertise on arrhythmias.

Dr. Ramachandra captivated the audience with his enlightening talk on arrhythmias, shedding light on the impact of these cardiac rhythm disorders and the urgency of early detection. Through his passionate discourse, he emphasized the critical role played by early diagnosis in effective management and improved patient outcomes. The attendees were captivated by Dr. Ramachandra's knowledge and dedication, gaining valuable insights into the world of arrhythmias and its implications for public health.

One of the key focus of the event was to highlight the importance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in restoring normal heart rhythm during emergencies. CSI Telangana generously donated four AEDs, recognizing the urgent need for these life-saving devices in public spaces. The attendees were given hands-on training sessions, providing them with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively during cardiac emergencies. This training could potentially save lives by enabling community members to take prompt action when faced with critical situations.

By raising awareness and equipping the community with life-saving knowledge, this event has paved the way for a healthier and safer future. The dedication of healthcare professionals, community leaders, and organizations like CSI and Vigocare in their efforts to save lives and improve cardiac care is truly commendable. Their collaborative approach demonstrates the power of uniting for a common cause and creating a positive impact on public health.

About Vigocare: Vigocare is a healthcare SaaS provider that leverages technology to enable patient monitoring both within and outside care settings. Our offerings connect patients and healthcare providers by integrating patient monitoring devices with new age technology modalities to enable patient monitoring anytime, anywhere.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143110/CSI_and_Vigocare_Collaboration.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)