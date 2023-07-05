Attack on Titan Final Season Part 4: Trailer offers a glimpse into epic conclusion

The highly anticipated trailer for the final season of Attack on Titan, officially titled "Attack on Titan The Final Season The Final Chapters Special 2," was unveiled at Anime Expo's "MAPPA x Crunchyroll" panel on Sunday. The long-running anime series, based on the popular manga by Hajime Isayama, has captivated audiences since its debut in 2013.

The recently released Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 trailer offers a contemplative glimpse into the upcoming action-packed mayhem that awaits fans. It primarily focuses on a somber monologue that harks back to the original protagonist, Eren, and his final episode titled "Toward the Tree on That Hill." With hints of impending major developments, the trailer sets the stage for an epic conclusion as the show reaches its final season this Fall. Watch the trailer below:

Fans of Attack on Titan are no strangers to the series' unique titling conventions. The final season has been labeled with a series of confusing titles, which have become a lighthearted in-joke among the dedicated fanbase. However, the breakdown of the final season and what viewers can expect come Fall is relatively straightforward.

Technically designated as AOT S4 or Attack on Titan Season 4, following the previous seasons in 2013, 2017, and the two-part season 3 released in 2018 and 2019, the final season of Attack on Titan consists of four parts in total, spanning 30 episodes. Part 1, comprising 16 episodes, premiered in 2020, followed by Part 2, consisting of 12 episodes, in 2022. The final two episodes, known as The Final Chapters: Special 1 and Special 2, make up parts 3 and 4, with part 3 having been released in March of this year.

The upcoming part 4 serves as the grand finale, with just one special episode concluding the series after a decade-long journey. While the exact runtime of the final episode has not been announced, it is expected to be similar to or slightly longer than the first special, which lasted one hour and one minute. Fans can look forward to an extended and thrilling conclusion to the epic story of Attack on Titan.

As the release date for Attack on Titan S4 P4 approaches, anticipation and excitement among fans continue to grow. Attack on Titan has left an indelible mark on the anime landscape, and the final season promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the gripping narrative. The trailer has only served to heighten expectations for the action-packed spectacle that awaits viewers as the world of Attack on Titan draws to a close.

