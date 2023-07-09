Left Menu

Luv Sinha to make special appearance in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2'

Actor Luv Sinha is set to make an impact with his special appearance in Gadar 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 20:00 IST
Luv Sinha to make special appearance in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2'
Luv Sinha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Luv Sinha is set to make an impact with his special appearance in Gadar 2. Regarding her role in the movie, Luv said, "Well, it's really great to be a part of such a massive franchise. I became a part of the movie because of my love for the original Gadar and also because I have humongous respect for Mr Anil Sharma. It was a pleasure working with him. We all know the kind of impact Gadar had when it had released back then. Very few movies are able to achieve a 'cult' status in our country and this is certainly so."

The 'Paltan' actor added, "The audience has high expectations from Gadar 2 and it is an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a project. I am hoping that the audience will like the movie. Fingers crossed. I had a great time working with the entire team. It was an enriching and exciting experience. I am hoping the movie will be liked, and I'm sure the audience will enjoy watching Gadar 2 as much as they enjoyed Gadar''. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment.

'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023