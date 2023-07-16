Left Menu

Actor, singer and fashion icon Jane Birkin dies aged 76

 Jane Birkin, the British singer and actor who rose to fame in France, died at the age of 76, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, citing sources.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2023 21:47 IST
Actor, singer and fashion icon Jane Birkin dies aged 76
Jane Birkin (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Jane Birkin, the British actor and singer who rose to fame in France, died at the age of 76, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, citing sources. Birkin was born in London but moved to Paris at the age of 20 to work on the film 'Slogan.'

She fell in love with the film's star, French actor and singer Serge Gainsbourg, and the two quickly became the focus of public attention. The couple frequently collaborated professionally, most notably on 'Je t'aime... moi non plus.' Despite being British, Birkin quickly became a star in her own right and a fashion icon in France.

Hermes, the French luxury house, used her as inspiration for the famous Birkin bag. "Mom represents a very Parisian style, which is funny because she's not," Lou Doillon, her daughter, told CNN in 2017.

Birkin began her acting career with minor roles in Michelangelo Antonioni's 'Blowup' (1966) and 'Kaleidoscope' (1966). Birkin went on to appear in the 'Agatha Christie adaptations Death on the Nile' (1978) and 'Evil Under the Sun' (1982). In 1991, she starred in the miniseries Red Fox, and in 1998, she starred in the American drama film A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries. She starred in the Academy Award-nominated short film La Femme et le TGV in 2016, which she stated was her final film role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rulings on cancer and consumption mean?; US judge lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender youth care for now and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is aspartame and what do the new WHO rul...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
4
12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil society organisations says

12 killed in a suspected rebel attack in the northeast of Congo, a civil soc...

 Congo (Kinshasa)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023