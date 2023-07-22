One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 English-Dubbed Episodes Coming Soon (Plus Anime Guide)
One Piece enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform, has unveiled a thrilling announcement that is sure to excite the global fan base. The long-awaited English-dubbed episodes of One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 are set to hit Crunchyroll on July 25, 2023, providing viewers with an opportunity to delve deeper into the captivating tale of the Straw Hats' adventures in the enigmatic Wano Country.
One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 will treat viewers to Episodes 977 to 988, packed with action, suspense, and new revelations. One Piece English dub Season 14 Voyage 8 will arrive in English dub on Crunchyroll, streaming in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The saga continues as Luffy and his crew traverse the mysterious and perilous landscapes of Wano Country, unlocking the secrets that lie hidden within.
One Piece, created by the brilliant mind of Eiichiro Oda, is a treasured Japanese manga series that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Since its debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in July 1997, the series has garnered immense praise for its enthralling narrative, imaginative world-building, breathtaking artwork, well-rounded characters, and touches of humor. Over the years, One Piece has solidified its place as one of the most celebrated manga series of all time, boasting an impressive 106 tankōbon volumes as of July 2023.
The anime adaptation of Season 14 was skillfully brought to life by Toei Animation, under the guidance of director Hiroaki Miyamoto. Originally aired in Japan on Fuji Television, the season ran from July 18, 2010, to September 25, 2011, and is divided into two riveting story arcs.
For those new to the epic tale of One Piece, fret not, as we've compiled a helpful One Piece full episode guide to watch the anime series from its humble beginnings:
- East Blue Saga
- Romance Dawn Arc: Ep 1-3
- Orange Town Arc: Ep 4-8, Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! [OVA]
- Syrup Village Arc: Ep 9-18
- One Piece: The Movie
- Baratie Arc: Ep 19-30
- Arlong Park Arc: Ep 31-44
- Loguetown Arc: Ep 45
- Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Ep 46-47
- Loguetown Arc Cont.: Ep 48-53
- Clockwork Island Adventure
- One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel
- Jango’s Dance Carnival
- Warship Island Arc: Ep 54-61
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure
- Arabasta Saga
- Reverse Mountain Arc: Ep 62-63
- Whisky Peak Arc: Ep 64-67
- Diary of Coby-Meppo: Ep 68-69
- Little Garden Arc: Ep 70-77
- Drum Island Arc: Ep 78-91
- Dream Soccer King
- Alabasta Arc: Ep 92-130
- The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta
- Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals
- Post-Alabasta Arc: Ep 131-135
- Sky Island Saga
- Goat Island Arc: Ep 136-138
- Dead End Adventure
- The Cursed Holy Sword
- One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream
- Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King
- Ruluka Island Arc: Ep 139-143
- Jaya Arc: Ep 144-152
- Skypiea Arc: Ep 153-195
- One Piece: Episode of Sky Island
- G-8 Arc: Ep 196-206
- Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island
- Water 7 Saga
- Long Ring Long Land Arc: Ep 207-219
- One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage
- Oceans Dream Arc: Ep 220-224
- Foxy’s Return Arc: Ep 225-228
- Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle
- Water 7 Arc: Ep 229-263
- One Piece Special: The Detective Memoirs of Chief Straw Hat Luffy (Aired after Episode 253 and is linked to 'Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407')
- Enies Lobby Arc: Ep 264-290, 293-302, 304-312
- Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Ep 291-292, 303, 406-407
- Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Ep 313-325
- Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom
- Thriller Bark Saga
- Ice Hunter Arc: Ep 326-335
- Chopper Man Special: Ep 336
- Thriller Bark Arc: Ep 337-381
- Spa Island Arc: Ep 382-384
- Summit War Saga
- Little East Blue Arc: Ep 426-429
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Straw Hat Chase
- One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster
- Romance Dawn Story
- Sabaody Archipelago Arc: Ep 385-405
- Amazon Lily Arc: Ep 408-417
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc: Ep 418-421
- Impel Down Arc: Ep 422-425
- Impel Down Arc Cont.: Ep 430-452
- Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont.: Ep 453-456
- Marineford Arc: Ep 457-489
- Post-War Arc: Ep 490-491
- Toriko Crossover: Ep 492
- Post-War Arc Cont.: Ep 493-516
- 3D2Y
- Fish-Man Island Saga
- Return to Sabaody Arc: Ep 517-522
- Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friends
- Fish-Man Island Arc: Ep 523-541
- Toriko Crossover: Ep 542
- Fish-Man Island Arc Cont.: Ep 543-574
- Dressrosa Saga
- Z's Ambition Arc: Ep 575-578
- Glorious Island Part 1
- Glorious Island Part 2
- One Piece Film: Z
- Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island
- One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia
- Punk Hazard Arc: Ep 579-589
- Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover: Ep 590
- Punk Hazard Arc Cont.: Ep 591-625
- Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend
- Caesar Retrieval Arc: Ep 626-628
- Dressrosa Arc: Ep 629-746
- Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond
- Whole Cake Island Saga
- Silver Mine Arc: Ep 747-750
- One Piece: Heart of Gold
- One Piece Film: Gold Episode 0
- One Piece Film: Gold
- Zou Arc: Ep 751-779
- Marine Rookie Arc: Ep 780-782
- Whole Cake Island Arc: Ep 783-877
- Levely Arc: Ep 878-889
- Wano Country Saga
- Wano Country Arc – Act 1 (890-916)
- Wano Country Arc – Act 2 (917-958)
- Anime 20th Anniversary Special: Ep 907
- Wano Country Arc – Act 2 continuation (Oden Kozuki Past) (959-1004)
- Cidre Guild Arc: Ep 895-896
- One Piece: Stampede
- Wano Country Arc – Act 2 Continuation (1005-1065 and continuing)
- One Piece Film: Red
