One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 English-Dubbed Episodes Coming Soon (Plus Anime Guide)

One Piece enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice as Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming platform, has unveiled a thrilling announcement that is sure to excite the global fan base. The long-awaited English-dubbed episodes of One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 are set to hit Crunchyroll on July 25, 2023, providing viewers with an opportunity to delve deeper into the captivating tale of the Straw Hats' adventures in the enigmatic Wano Country.

One Piece Season 14 Voyage 8 will treat viewers to Episodes 977 to 988, packed with action, suspense, and new revelations. One Piece English dub Season 14 Voyage 8 will arrive in English dub on Crunchyroll, streaming in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. The saga continues as Luffy and his crew traverse the mysterious and perilous landscapes of Wano Country, unlocking the secrets that lie hidden within.

One Piece, created by the brilliant mind of Eiichiro Oda, is a treasured Japanese manga series that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Since its debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in July 1997, the series has garnered immense praise for its enthralling narrative, imaginative world-building, breathtaking artwork, well-rounded characters, and touches of humor. Over the years, One Piece has solidified its place as one of the most celebrated manga series of all time, boasting an impressive 106 tankōbon volumes as of July 2023.

The anime adaptation of Season 14 was skillfully brought to life by Toei Animation, under the guidance of director Hiroaki Miyamoto. Originally aired in Japan on Fuji Television, the season ran from July 18, 2010, to September 25, 2011, and is divided into two riveting story arcs.

For those new to the epic tale of One Piece, fret not, as we've compiled a helpful One Piece full episode guide to watch the anime series from its humble beginnings:

East Blue Saga Romance Dawn Arc: Ep 1-3 Orange Town Arc: Ep 4-8, Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack! [OVA] Syrup Village Arc: Ep 9-18 One Piece: The Movie Baratie Arc: Ep 19-30 Arlong Park Arc: Ep 31-44 Loguetown Arc: Ep 45 Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles: Ep 46-47 Loguetown Arc Cont.: Ep 48-53 Clockwork Island Adventure One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel Jango’s Dance Carnival Warship Island Arc: Ep 54-61 One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure

Arabasta Saga Reverse Mountain Arc: Ep 62-63 Whisky Peak Arc: Ep 64-67 Diary of Coby-Meppo: Ep 68-69 Little Garden Arc: Ep 70-77 Drum Island Arc: Ep 78-91 Dream Soccer King Alabasta Arc: Ep 92-130 The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals Post-Alabasta Arc: Ep 131-135

Sky Island Saga Goat Island Arc: Ep 136-138 Dead End Adventure The Cursed Holy Sword One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King Ruluka Island Arc: Ep 139-143 Jaya Arc: Ep 144-152 Skypiea Arc: Ep 153-195 One Piece: Episode of Sky Island G-8 Arc: Ep 196-206 Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

Water 7 Saga Long Ring Long Land Arc: Ep 207-219 One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage Oceans Dream Arc: Ep 220-224 Foxy’s Return Arc: Ep 225-228 Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle Water 7 Arc: Ep 229-263 One Piece Special: The Detective Memoirs of Chief Straw Hat Luffy (Aired after Episode 253 and is linked to 'Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Episodes 291-292, 303, 406-407') Enies Lobby Arc: Ep 264-290, 293-302, 304-312 Boss Luffy Historical Specials: Ep 291-292, 303, 406-407 Post-Enies Lobby Arc: Ep 313-325 Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom

Thriller Bark Saga Ice Hunter Arc: Ep 326-335 Chopper Man Special: Ep 336 Thriller Bark Arc: Ep 337-381 Spa Island Arc: Ep 382-384

Summit War Saga Little East Blue Arc: Ep 426-429 One Piece Film: Strong World Straw Hat Chase One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster Romance Dawn Story Sabaody Archipelago Arc: Ep 385-405 Amazon Lily Arc: Ep 408-417 Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc: Ep 418-421 Impel Down Arc: Ep 422-425 Impel Down Arc Cont.: Ep 430-452 Straw Hats Separation Serial Arc Cont.: Ep 453-456 Marineford Arc: Ep 457-489 Post-War Arc: Ep 490-491 Toriko Crossover: Ep 492 Post-War Arc Cont.: Ep 493-516 3D2Y

Fish-Man Island Saga Return to Sabaody Arc: Ep 517-522 Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friends Fish-Man Island Arc: Ep 523-541 Toriko Crossover: Ep 542 Fish-Man Island Arc Cont.: Ep 543-574

Dressrosa Saga Z's Ambition Arc: Ep 575-578 Glorious Island Part 1 Glorious Island Part 2 One Piece Film: Z Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia Punk Hazard Arc: Ep 579-589 Toriko & Dragon Ball Crossover: Ep 590 Punk Hazard Arc Cont.: Ep 591-625 Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend Caesar Retrieval Arc: Ep 626-628 Dressrosa Arc: Ep 629-746 Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond

Whole Cake Island Saga Silver Mine Arc: Ep 747-750 One Piece: Heart of Gold One Piece Film: Gold Episode 0 One Piece Film: Gold Zou Arc: Ep 751-779 Marine Rookie Arc: Ep 780-782 Whole Cake Island Arc: Ep 783-877 Levely Arc: Ep 878-889

Wano Country Saga Wano Country Arc – Act 1 (890-916) Wano Country Arc – Act 2 (917-958) Anime 20th Anniversary Special: Ep 907 Wano Country Arc – Act 2 continuation (Oden Kozuki Past) (959-1004) Cidre Guild Arc: Ep 895-896 One Piece: Stampede Wano Country Arc – Act 2 Continuation (1005-1065 and continuing) One Piece Film: Red



