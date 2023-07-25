Black Clover Chapter 367: Aftermath of Asta's bold attack

In the Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 366, Asta's powerful slash against Paladin Damnatio Kira left audiences on a cliffhanger, creating an air of suspense as to whether the Paladin has survived this onslaught or not. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Black Clover Chapter 367. Scheduled to make its debut on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST, the upcoming chapter holds significant revelations for fans.

In the previous chapter, titled "Headliner," we witnessed Finral Roulacase's arrival in the Hino Country to retrieve Asta. Accompanied by Shogun Ryuya Ryudo and Ryuzen Seven Yosuga Mushogatake, they successfully convinced Ichika to join Asta and travel to the Clover Kingdom, where she hoped to reunite with her older brother.

Upon their arrival in the Clover Kingdom, Asta was struck with anguish upon discovering that his comrades had been defeated. Fueled by determination, he requested Finral to prioritize treating their injuries while he confronted Paladin Damnatio Kira alone. Brandishing his formidable Demon Slasher Katana, Zetten, Asta delivered a daring and swift slash, leaving fans questioning the Paladin's fate.

Black Clover Chapter 367 is likely to focus on the aftermath of Asta's audacious attack. Fans are keen to know whether the Paladin managed to survive the onslaught or if Asta's blow proved decisive. In the event of Damnatio's survival, readers can expect the fierce battle to continue, pitting Asta against the formidable Paladin.

However, if the outcome favored Asta, Black Clover Chapter 367 might shift its focus to the protagonist, Finral, Secre, and Ichika, as they endeavor to tend to the wounded members of the Black Bull squad. The sense of camaraderie and teamwork within the squad has always been a central theme in Black Clover, and this chapter could potentially highlight the resilience of these characters during trying times.

For those who prefer reading in English, the translated version of Black Clover Chapter 367 will be available on websites like Viz Media and Manga Plus. It's essential to note that the release date and time may vary depending on your location. Here's a breakdown of the release times for some different time zones to help you plan your reading:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, August 6

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, August 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, August 6

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, August 6

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 7

As always, excited fans are eagerly searching for spoilers of Black Clover Chapter 367 before it officially comes out. As soon as these spoilers become available, they will be shared with the fans. However, you can also follow the raw scans which will be published two days before the official release.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series!

