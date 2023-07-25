Left Menu

Veteran journalist-author Shirish Kanekar dies at 80

He passed away at around 12.30pm at the hospital due to heart attack, Puranik told PTI.Kanekar worked at Marathi and English language publications like Loksatta, Indian Express, Samana, and Free Press Journal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:40 IST
Veteran journalist-author Shirish Kanekar dies at 80
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist-author-columnist Shirish Kanekar passed away this afternoon due to heart attack at a hospital, his close friend and journalist Arun Puranik said.

Kanekar was 80.

''He was feeling unwell, he was finding it difficult to breathe so he was immediately taken to Hinduja hospital in the morning. He passed away at around 12.30pm at the hospital due to heart attack,'' Puranik told PTI.

Kanekar worked at Marathi and English language publications like Loksatta, Indian Express, Samana, and Free Press Journal. His collection of stories 'Lagaon Batti' was awarded the Maharashtra Literary Parishad Award for Best Comedy.

He was known for his books on cricket, Bollywood movies such as "Nut Bolt Bolpat", "Kanekari", "Cricket Vedh", among others.

Kanekar is survived by wife and two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023