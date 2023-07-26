The White Lotus Season 3 updates: Everything we know so far

HBO's highly-praised black comedy-drama, The White Lotus, is set to return with Season 3 after being renewed in November 2022. This dark comedy-drama, created by Mike White, delves into the intricate psychosocial dysfunctions among guests and employees at the fictional White Lotus resort chain.

Despite the early renewal announcement that excited fans, the production has encountered delays due to the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike. Let's dive into the latest updates on The White Lotus Season 3, including the potential release date, returning cast members, and what thrilling experiences await viewers.

The White Lotus Season 3 release date

The release date for The White Lotus Season 3 remains uncertain due to production delays caused by the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike. While the show was initially aiming for a 2024 release, HBO's Head of Drama, Francesca Orsi, confirmed the delays and expressed uncertainty about the timing of the strike. The first season of The White Lotus premiered in July 2021, and the second season started airing in late October 2022. While it might have been speculated that the next season could arrive in early 2024, the current situation with the strike has made the timeline unclear. The show's creator, Mike White, will need to wait for the strike to be resolved before moving forward with the writing and production process.

The White Lotus Season 3 plotline

The plotline for The White Lotus Season 3 remains a mystery as no trailer or teaser has been released yet. However, some unanswered questions from Season 2, especially concerning Tanya's (played by Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg's (Jon Gries) shady dealings, might finally be addressed. Creator Mike White hinted at the possibility of exploring these mysteries in the upcoming season.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is scared enough to just leave it alone," White said to HBO after the season two finale, "but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

While the third season will maintain its signature dark humor and suspenseful drama, it will also delve into themes of death, Eastern religion, and spirituality. Viewers can expect another set of intriguing storylines and complex characters that will captivate them.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” Mike White said in a clip attached at the end of the Season 2 finale.

A report from Variety suggests that the production of The White Lotus Season 3 will take place in Thailand, potentially featuring Four Seasons resorts in locations like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle.

Initially, there were plans for a different storyline, possibly centered around a Bilderberg conference, but the concept shifted when Sicily was considered. This indicates that Season 3 might introduce international leaders from America and Europe at a new White Lotus resort, promising some unique and exciting scenarios.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mike White said, "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

The White Lotus Season 3 cast

The White Lotus Season 3 cast has started shaping up with the exciting return of Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda Lindsey in Season 1. Rothwell's character, Belinda, garnered significant admiration for her poise and resilience despite a challenging situation involving Tanya's offer.

Creator Mike White is planning to bring back more familiar faces for the upcoming season, writing them in a way that allows viewers to rediscover or see them in a new light. While some characters may reprise their roles, it's unclear if Tanya will return due to her peculiar demise in Season 2. However, Greg might make a comeback and cross paths with Belinda in Season 3.

Connie Britton, who portrayed Nicole Mossbacher in Season 1, has teased a potential appearance in Season 3, and she expressed excitement about exploring her character further.

As for Olivia Mossbacher, played by Sydney Sweeney, it remains uncertain if she will return, but Sweeney revealed that she had to put in the effort to secure her role in Season 1, as there were doubts about her fit for The White Lotus due to her previous work on Euphoria.

