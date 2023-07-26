House of the Dragon Season 2 introduces surprising twists

House of the Dragon Season 2 received its official confirmation just five days after the debut of its first season on HBO. Pre-production for the new season commenced in August 2022. Despite the ongoing double WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the production of House of the Dragon Season 2 continued smoothly at Leavesden Studios, located near London. However, details about the filming of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel have been limited.

Throughout the process, George RR Martin kept fans updated on the series' progress through his blog. As of the latest update on July 22, everything seems to be progressing well with the series, starring Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke.

“(House of the Dragon) is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations)....The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued,” he mentioned in his latest blog post on July 22.

Redanian Intelligence has now confirmed the earlier rumor that the character Dyana, portrayed by Maddie Evans, will indeed make an appearance in House of the Dragon Season 2. This news comes as both a relief and a surprise to fans, considering Dyana's troubled history in the show. As viewers may recall, Dyana was a servant girl at the Red Keep who experienced a traumatic event when she was sexually assaulted by then-Prince Aegon while he was intoxicated. Following the incident, Queen Alicent paid her for her silence and gave her moon tea, a substance known to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

However, there were doubts among viewers about whether the moon tea was just a contraceptive or if Alicent had gone further and poisoned Dyana to keep her quiet permanently. Fortunately, it is now confirmed that Dyana is indeed alive. Nevertheless, her role in House of the Dragon Season 2 remains a subject of speculation, as the show has diverged from the source material, and Dyana is an original character without any reference in the books to indicate her future.

House of the Dragon Season 2 brings significant changes as Prince Aegon has now become King Aegon, embroiled in a civil war with his half-sister, Queen Rhaenyra, over the Iron Throne. Given these developments, Dyana's involvement in the ongoing conflict remains uncertain.

In addition to the Dyana news, Michael Elkin, Matthew Couchman, and Ted Reilly have joined the cast for House of the Dragon Season 2. Elkin has been part of the Wales shoot, along with James Doherty, Roderick Hill, and Samson Kayo in early July. Ted Reilly will portray a crofter and is set to appear in either episode 2 or 5 of the new season.

With the production now over halfway complete, as confirmed by George RR Martin, filming is anticipated to conclude in September, assuming everything proceeds smoothly. As fans eagerly await the upcoming season, the speculations about Dyana's role and the unfolding conflict between King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra add to the anticipation of what lies ahead.

