How to Train Your Dragon: Production updates, cast, plot and everything we know on the live-action film

After the monumental success of How to Train Your Dragon 3, fans have been eagerly anticipating the possibility of How to Train Your Dragon 4 in the animated franchise. However, while the continuation of the animated series remains uncertain, fans can now rejoice as Universal Pictures has officially confirmed the development of a live-action adaptation of the beloved story. The How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie is set to bring a new dimension to the well-loved tale, and here's everything we know about the project so far.

How to Train Your Dragon the Live-Action production updates

Dean DeBlois, the talented filmmaker behind the animated trilogy (2010’s “How to Train Your Dragon,” 2014’s “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” and 2019’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”), will be returning to the director's chair for the How to Train Your Dragon live-action film. Not only will he direct, but he will also serve as a writer and producer, bringing his signature storytelling style to this new medium. Despite his experience with the animated Dragon trilogy and other critically acclaimed works like Lilo and Stitch, this will mark DeBlois's first foray into directing a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.

The filming for the live-action adaptation was initially slated to begin in the summer of 2023. However, according to a recent report on July 18, 2023, The Belfast Telegraph announced that production had been suspended due to an ongoing writers and actors strike. The specifics of the strike have not been disclosed, leaving fans uncertain about when production will resume or if the scheduled release date will be delayed.

How to Train Your Dragon live-action film plot

The story of the HTTYD live-action film will continue to revolve around the profound bond between Toothless, the Night Fury dragon, and Hiccup, a young Viking residing on the island of Berk. Hiccup is the son of the village's leader, Stoick the Vast, and plays a crucial role as the leader of a flying corps of dragon riders. Together, Hiccup and Toothless work tirelessly to protect Berk and the allied dragon population, with the ultimate goal of maintaining peace and harmony between humans and dragons.

It's worth noting that the HTTYD live-action movie will adapt the story of the original animated trilogy rather than continuing the series. This means fans can expect to encounter familiar characters such as Hiccup and Toothless, along with the Vikings of Berk and their dragon allies. As of now, it remains unclear whether the live-action adaptation will stick closely to the depiction of characters from the books or animated trilogy or introduce some creative reinterpretations.

How to Train Your Dragon the Live-Action the cast

While casting announcements are still eagerly awaited, we have information on the two lead roles. Mason Thames (known for his work in "The Black Phone") will be taking on the role of Hiccup, while Nico Parker (recognized for her role in "The Last of Us") will play Astrid. As these two talented rising stars put on their Viking helmets, they are set to breathe new life into the beloved franchise like never before. While these lead roles are confirmed, there are still plenty of other roles that remain to be filled, and fans are excited to see who else will join the cast.

HTTYD Live-Action movie set to hit theatres on March 14, 2025. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood animated movies.

