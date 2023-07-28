Left Menu

Efforts on to bring Kashmir to mainstream filmmaking: Actor Lalit Parimoo

Efforts are being made to bring Kashmir to mainstream filmmaking which will help generate employment avenues, says actor Lalit Parimoo.Addressing a press conference ahead of the release of Lafzon Mein Pyaar, Parimoo said it was good that cinema related activities have resumed in the Valley.Parimoo, who plays the role of the father of the protagonist, said the shooting for the movie in Kashmir went on smoothly and there was immense support from the locals.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 19:37 IST
Efforts on to bring Kashmir to mainstream filmmaking: Actor Lalit Parimoo
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are being made to bring Kashmir to mainstream filmmaking which will help generate employment avenues, says actor Lalit Parimoo.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the release of ''Lafzon Mein Pyaar'', Parimoo said it was good that cinema related activities have resumed in the Valley.

Parimoo, who plays the role of the father of the protagonist, said the shooting for the movie in Kashmir went on smoothly and there was immense support from the locals. ''Everyone is trying to bring Kashmir back to the mainstream state for filmmaking and to generate more economic and employment through films," he said. Last year, INOX multiplex was inaugurated in Sonwar area of Srinagar city. Recently, cinema halls were opened in Shopian, Pulwama, and Baramulla. J-K LG Manoj Sinha has said cinema halls will come up in Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts by September this year. The ''Haider'' actor said film production is an economic activity and everyone involved in it thrives from it.

Asked about the sense of fear among the locals in Kashmir even as cinemas have opened up at various places, Parimoo said in Kashmir, theatres have not been working for decades. ''Yes, it will take time for people to accept the opening of cinema halls in Kashmir,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
3
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023