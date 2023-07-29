Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5: Releae date, time and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Season 2 Episode 4 concluded the thrilling Hidden Inventory sub-arc and bid farewell to the living Toji Fushiguro. During the intense battle with Toji, Satoru Gojo came to a surprising realization that he couldn't express his hatred towards him. Now, fans are eagerly waiting the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5, scheduled to be broadcast at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4, titled "Hidden Inventory Part 4," the exciting Hidden Inventory sub-arc reaches its climax. The episode begins with the confrontation between Toji Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo, two powerful jujutsu sorcerers with a long-standing history.

Toji, a formidable cursed spirit user and Megumi Fushiguro's estranged father, seeks revenge for the death of his daughter, Riko. With his cursed spirits at his disposal, Geto aims to avenge not only Riko but also the presumed deaths of Gojo and Kuroi, who were thought to have been killed in a previous encounter.

The battle between Toji and Gojo is nothing short of intense. Gojo, one of the most powerful sorcerers, quickly realizes that he is unable to express his hatred towards Toji, indicating that there might be more to their complicated past. Despite their power, Toji's fighting prowess impresses Gojo, as he dodges and counters every attack with finesse.

During the battle, Toji reveals a startling revelation about his own abilities. He explains that he was able to hide his own cursed spirit, infiltrate the lair, and stay unnoticed by everyone until the opportune moment to strike.

Geto attempts to absorb Toji's cursed spirit to gain more power, but his plan backfires, leaving him defeated and barely clinging to life. Toji seizes the opportunity and leaves Geto incapacitated.

Following his victory, Toji takes Riko's lifeless body to the Time Vessel Association, where he encounters a representative of the organization. The representative reveals some dark truths about the group's evolution and their obsession with Tengen.

Meanwhile, Gojo, who had survived the encounter with Toji, emerges from the shadows. Experiencing a rush of power and bordering on insanity, Gojo effortlessly fights back against everything Toji throws at him. He unleashes special applications of his Limitless ability, causing devastation in the battle.

Toji is overpowered by Gojo, and the left side of his body is blown apart. As he succumbs to his wounds, Toji cryptically reveals to Gojo that his son, Megumi, will be sold to the powerful and enigmatic Zen'in clan in the future.

After the intense battle, Geto, who was healed by Shoko, rushes to the church to find Gojo carrying Riko's body. He contemplates whether they should kill all the non-sorcerer cultists present, but Geto ultimately decides against it, though the thought continues to linger in his mind.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 prediction

Looking forward to JJK S2 E 5, titled "Premature Death," fans can expect a shift in focus as the Premature Death sub-arc takes center stage. This segment is based on chapters 76-78 of the manga and promises to be emotionally charged and gripping.

The episode will likely delve deeper into the character of Suguru Geto, shedding light on his journey from a righteous and moral young boy to the unhinged genocidal maniac viewers encountered in "Jujutsu Kaisen 0."

Additionally, Episode 5 might continue with the Gojo's Past arc, which occupies half of chapter 79. This arc will explore pivotal moments in Gojo's life, providing insight into his character development and the events that shaped him into the powerful sorcerer he is today.

Expect emotional revelations, intense action, and character-driven storytelling as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 continues to unravel the complexities of the Jujutsu sorcery world.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, August 3, 2023. International audiences need not fret, as the English-subtitled version will be available shortly after with a delay of 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Here are the release times for some major time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 3

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 3

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 3

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 3

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, August 3

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, August 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, August 4

Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese anime series!

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230: The final round begins!