Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230: The final round begins!

Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) manga Chapter 230 is about to release on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans already got a sneak peek a few days earlier.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 229, Gojo and Sukuna used their special powers. Sukuna summoned Mahoraga after Gojo attacked him. The new chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku.”

The story begins with Mei Mei explaining that Mahoraga, the superpower of the Zenin clan, can adapt to all attacks. Yuji can't believe it even adapted to Gojo's powerful attack. The scene shifts to the battlefield where Sukuna moves because Mahoraga destroyed Gojo's attack. Gojo then figures out that Sukuna used Megumi's soul to bear the brunt of his attack. Sukuna sends Mahoraga away. Gojo sarcastically says he's glad to see Sukuna fighting so hard. Sukuna wants to get rid of Gojo's power.

Sukuna had made Megumi adjust to Gojo's power using Ten Shadow CT when he wasn't amplifying his domain. As a result, Sukuna couldn't use any other CT except the one applied to the domain. Gojo says Megumi's soul isn't adjusted to his attack as it was only used to adapt. So if Gojo uses his power again, Sukuna has to summon Mahoraga. But Gojo promises to destroy Mahoraga in one shot. Sukuna laughs and says Gojo won't be able to expand his domain again. Suddenly, Gojo gets a nosebleed and everyone is surprised. Sukuna says Gojo strained himself while healing his CT with RCT.

Sorcerers understand that Gojo has been destroying his brain and healing it repeatedly, almost 5 times now. Sukuna is better off as he did it fewer times than Gojo. Sukuna tries to taunt Gojo about reaching his limit. Sukuna plans to trap Gojo inside his domain and attack him. But suddenly, Gojo's nose is bleeding again and he falls. Sukuna tries to open his domain but it gets destroyed and he also starts bleeding.

Even though Sukuna was under the effect of Gojo's attack for less than 10 seconds, his brain got damaged just like Gojo's. Gojo laughs at Sukuna and says that he will still look cool because his students are watching him. Gojo then punches Sukuna hard. The chapter ends with Yorozu's words to Sukuna about the burden of ultimate strength. The next chapter will come out without a break and it is expected that the battle will continue. The editor's note says "BOTH AREN'T STEPPING BACK. THE BATTLE OF THE STRONGEST IS GOING TO ROUND-2."

International readers can access the chapter digitally through platforms such as Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms. The Shonen Jump App, available on Android and iOS, offers a convenient way for fans to read the latest chapter on their preferred devices. However, please note that the release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT, (Sunday, August 6, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST, (Monday, August 7, 2023)

