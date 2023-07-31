How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4: Everything we know so far

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) the popular German series, has gained significant acclaim from both regional and global audiences. During a two-week period between July 25 and August 8, 2021, the show accumulated a staggering 25.05 million hours of viewership on Netflix worldwide, earning a place in the top 10 hourly figures.

Based on a real-life story, the series is a coming-of-age story inspired by Maximilian Schmidt, a teenage drug lord who remarkably built a drug empire from the confines of his childhood bedroom. With three successful seasons under its belt, fans eagerly await the release of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4.

In an interview with creators Matthias Murmann and Philipp Käßbohrer, they confirmed that Netflix has given the green light for a fourth season as confirmed by dwdl.de. Despite working on a canceled Netflix project called "Pauline," the duo found themselves irresistibly drawn back to the world of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). The compelling documentary "Shiny Flakes" and the recently released "Buba" also explored similar themes, further motivating the creators to delve into the story once more.

The narrative challenge lies in the characters transitioning beyond their school years. This shift marks an exciting point in their lives, allowing for exploration of how their paths have diverged since graduation. Despite the series' focus on drugs, its essence has always been centered around the journey of self-discovery and growth, making it a true coming-of-age tale. The forthcoming fourth season promises to deliver more captivating storylines as the characters navigate the complexities of adulthood.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4: Release date

As of now, there is no official release date for How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4. However, there are indications that the fourth season may potentially be released sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. Fans will need to keep an eye on updates from the show's creators and Netflix for the latest information regarding the release schedule.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Storyline

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is a German dark humor crime streaming television series co-created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann. The first season, comprising six episodes, debuted on Netflix on May 31, 2019. The show features a talented cast, including Maximilian Mundt, Anna Lena Klenke, Danilo Kamperidis, Damian Hardung, Luna Baptiste Schaller, Leonie Wesselow, and Bjarne Mädel. The second season premiered on Netflix on July 21, 2020, and shortly after, on July 28, 2020, Netflix renewed the series for a third season, which was released on July 27, 2021.

The storyline revolves around Moritz Zimmermann, a high-school outcast and self-proclaimed nerd living in the fictional town of Rinseln, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Moritz's life takes an unexpected turn when he decides to win back his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Novak, by diving into the world of online drug dealing. Together with his best friend Lenny Sander, they venture into the business of selling ecstasy on the internet. What starts as a small-scale operation quickly escalates into something much larger and more dangerous.

As the duo's drug empire grows, they find themselves entangled in the complexities of large-scale drug trafficking. Moritz and Lenny must navigate the treacherous waters of the criminal underworld while dealing with the repercussions of their actions.

The series draws inspiration from a true story that unfolded in Leipzig in 2015. The real-life character who served as the basis for the television series, Maximilian Schmidt, received a seven-year prison sentence for his involvement in similar drug-related activities. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) offers a fictionalized, darkly humorous take on this intriguing and risky world of teenage drug dealing on the internet.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4: What to expect

As of now, there is no more words on of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) S4. The third season finale left viewers on the edge with a potential prison break by Moritz, indicating that the story is far from over.

Viewers can expect the continuation of Moritz's journey as he navigates the consequences of his actions and his involvement in the online drug trade in How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4. The writers may explore how the characters' lives evolve after the events of the third season, especially considering they are now out of school age, as mentioned by the creators in an interview. This shift in narrative presents an exciting challenge and opens up new avenues for character growth and development.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4 could delve deeper into the complexities of the criminal underworld and the challenges Moritz and his friends face as they try to maintain their drug empire. It may also explore the repercussions of their actions on their relationships, personal lives, and moral compass.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4: Cast

The confirmed cast for Season 4 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) includes Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmerman, Danilo Kamperidis as Lenny Sander, Anna Lena Klenke as Lisa Novak, Damian Hardung as Daniel Riffert, Luna Baptiste Schaller as Gerda Schwerdfeger, Leonie Wesselow as Fritzi Neuhaus, and Lena Urzendowsky as Milena 'Kira' Bechtholz. Additionally, viewers can expect cameos from Jonathan Frakes and Erik Range, aka Gronkh, reprising themselves, and there may be more surprise appearances if the show continues for another season.

