Putin says Russian and Chinese satellite systems complement each other
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian and Chinese satellite systems complement each other, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during a visit to China.
As a result Russia and China can exchange information, which helps with transportation, reduces costs and saves energy, Putin added.
