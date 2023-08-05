Killing It Season 2: Everything we know so far

Peacock's latest comedy series, Killing It, is set to make a triumphant return with its second season, promising more laughs and thrills for its growing audience. Scheduled to release on August 17, 2023, at 2 am PT on the network, the show has become a fan favorite due to the incredible performances by the talented duo, Craig Robinson and Claudia O'Doherty. Critics have applauded the series for its unique storyline and the delightful chemistry between the lead actors.

Created by the renowned duo Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, best known for their work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Killing It is described as "a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first, he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America," according to the official synopsis.

Killing It Season 2 is set to premiere with all eight episodes on Thursday, August 17. Craig Robinson, who stars in the series and serves as an executive producer, excitedly revealed that the upcoming season promises to be just as wild and entertaining as the first. He described it as an ambitious exploration of life and the pursuit of the American Dream, interspersed with some of the silliest jokes on television.

The story follows Craig Foster (Craig Robinson), a divorced father and bank security guard, on his journey to achieve the American Dream. Season 2 takes the unlikely duo, Craig and his partner Jillian G (Claudia O'Doherty), on a new business venture: farming palmetto berries. They hope to secure their future, but obstacles abound, including scammers, vindictive family members, the elements, and even a swamp mafia.

The first season of Killing It introduced audiences to Craig Foster, whose life takes an unexpected turn after meeting his Uber driver, Jillian G. She persuades Craig to join a python hunting challenge that offers a hefty $20,000 prize. With financial struggles and the desire to set a positive example for his daughter, Craig decides to take on the challenge. Little did he know that this decision would lead to a series of hilarious and dangerous adventures.

In the debut season, the duo successfully defeated pythons and won the prize money, transforming them into professional python hunters. However, as their reputation grew, they faced increased competition, making their job more challenging.

With the return of Killing It for Season 2, fans can anticipate even more laughter and excitement, along with fresh faces. The show will introduce eight new characters, portrayed by talented actors such as Dot-Marie Jones, Melanie Field, Katie Kershaw, Joe Massingill, Beck Bennett, Fatimah Taliah, Kyle Mooney, and Tim Simons. They will join the main and recurring cast, which includes Craig Robinson, Claudia O'Doherty, Rell Battle, Wyatt Walter, Scott MacArthur, Jet Miller, Stephanie Nogueras, Tim Heidecker, and Zach Grenier.

Killing It Season 2 will premiere on August 17, 2023, on Peacock. Watch the trailer below.