My Hero Academia Chapter 397: All Might vs. All For On

In the latest chapter from the Japanese manga My Hero Academia, the tension between All Might and All For One reaches its climax. These titans, locked in an age-old rivalry, now face each other in what could be their most decisive battle yet. Though All Might's determination and adaptability were evident in the initial skirmishes, All For One has shown that overcoming him won't be a walk in the park.

My Hero Academia Chapter 397 will be released on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Readers can access the chapter via Viz Media and Manga Plus, with both platforms offering mobile apps for easy access. For readers across various time zones:

Pacific: 8:00 AM

Mountain: 9:00 AM

Central: 10:00 AM

Eastern: 11:00 AM

British: 4:00 PM

European: 5:00 PM

Indian: 8:30 PM

With the onset of this potentially showdown, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting My Hero Academia Chapter 397 revelations. As the previous chapter concluded with a dominant offensive from All Might, the burning question remains: Will All For One retaliate in the subsequent release? Now, what's going to happen in MHA in Chapter 397: Here are two big guesses: in

All Might's Offensive Continues: Here, All Might could persist in his offensive, cementing an early lead in this face-off. Interestingly, his attacks, inspired by Class 1-A students, reflect the underlying theme of the younger generation being a beacon of hope and inspiration. This means characters like Rikido Sato and Hanta Sero could emerge as muses for All Might's battle techniques. If this trend holds, it reinforces the series' long-standing narrative of the old drawing strength from the new.

All For One's Counterattack: The tables could turn with All For One unleashing a barrage of Quirks, pushing All Might into a defensive position. This intense combat could see All Might's gear taking a severe beating, as All For One possibly deconstructs his defenses. The antagonist might also seize this moment to chastise All Might, emphasizing the utilitarian view of the younger generation, in stark contrast to All Might's respect for them.

No matter what happens, My Hero Academia Chapter 397 will have lots of action! Both fighters will give their best, and we can't wait to see who wins. It's a big mystery right now. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series!

