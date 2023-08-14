Left Menu

One Piece Manga Chapter 1090 full summary out! Know in details

Devdiscourse | Tokyo | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:02 IST
Image Credit: One Piece / Shonen Jump
  • Country:
  • Japan

Excitement is brewing for fans as they await One Piece Chapter 1090, part of the renowned Japanese manga series. It seems there's a slight delay in its launch due to a pause in the Weekly Shonen Jump's publication, but the wait promises to be worth it. The adventure of our beloved Straw Hats is set to continue on Egghead Island.

Key Points About One Piece 1090:

One Piece 1090 Release Date: The chapter, though on a break this week, is all set to make its debut between 15th-17th August 2023.

One Piece 1090 Spoilers: A heads up to the readers! We've got some major spoilers about One Piece Chapter 1090 below. So, proceed with caution. Thanks to @OP_SPOILERS2023 for these early insights.

One Piece 1090 Summary:

  • ·         The upcoming Chapter is Titled "Admiral Kizaru".
  • ·         The narrative picks up at Egghead Island where Kizaru makes an entrance using his "Yata no Kagami" ability.
  • ·         An intriguing conversation ensues between Luffy and Saint Saturn via the Den Den Mushi. All the while, Morgans listens in secret.
  • ·         Drama unfolds as Sentoumaru defends against Kizaru's lightsabers.
  • ·         The Straw Hat crew, with Robin in the mix, strategize an escape to Elbaf through Vegapunk’s innovative devices.
  • ·         There's a twist! York has set a password on the island, making an escape challenging.
  • ·         The Seraphim find themselves trapped within colossal bubble balls.
  • ·         S-Snake reveals her feelings for Luffy and revives Franky from his petrified state.
  • ·         Ending on a high note, Luffy, using his observation haki, recognizes Kizaru's presence and comments, "A powerful individual has landed".
  • ·         Reminder: Chapter 1091 will be delayed as there's no release scheduled for the following week.

Devotees can expect the complete One Piece 1090 Raw Scans and summary by next week. Do remember that the chapter was initially set for a break this week but will officially launch in the upcoming week.

As the release of One Piece Chapter 1090 approaches, the buzz surrounding it keeps growing. This upcoming chapter seems to be pivotal, possibly introducing a fresh chapter in the One Piece manga series story.

Stay tuned with us for the most recent updates on this captivating Japanese manga series. We're committed to keeping you in the loop!

