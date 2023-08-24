Left Menu

National Film Awards 2021: List of winners

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:20 IST
National Film Awards 2021: List of winners
New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI): Here is the list of winners for the 69th National Film Awards for 2021 announced on Thursday.

Feature Film category Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Best Direction: Nikhil Mahajan for Godavari (The Holy Water) Best Actor: Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad-The Resonance Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Vishnu Mohan for Meppadiyan Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari for Last Film Show (Chhello Show) Special Jury Award: Vishnu Varadhan for Shershaah Special Jury Mention: Late Shri Nallandi for Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas for Jhilli (Discards) Indrans for Home Jahanara Begum for Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Telugu Film: Uppena (Wave) Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) Best Malayalam Film: Home Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kay Zala Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho – House of Time Best Assamese Film: Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine) Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum (Our Home) Best Maithili Film: Samanantar (The Parallel) Best Odia Film: Pratikshya (The Wait) Best Gujarati Film: Last Film Show (Chhello Show) Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith for RRR Best Lyrics: Chandrabose for Dham Dham Dham from Konda Polam Best Special Effects: V Srinivas Mohan for RRR Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): King Soloman for RRR Best Music Direction: Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise Music Director (Background Score): M.M. Keeravaani for RRR Best Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D'souza for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee for Sardar Udham Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta for Sardar Udham Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Audiography Location Sound Recordist: Arun Asok & Sonu K P for Chavittu Sound Designer: Aneesh Basu for Jhilli (Discards) Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Sinoy Joseph for Sardar Udham Best Screenplay: Screenplay writer (original): Shahi Kabir for Nayattu (The Hunt) Screenplay writer (adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay for Sardar Uddham Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for Maayava Chaayavaa from Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night) Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo from RRR Non Feature Film category: Best Non-feature Film: Ek Tha Gaon Best Environment Film: Munnam Valavu Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat Best Animation Film: Kandittundu Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art' Best Science and Technology Film: Ethos of Darkness Best Exploration Film: Ayushman Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal Best Film on Social Issues: Mithu Di and Three Two One Best Arts and Culture Film: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine Best Biographical Film: Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi and Beyond Blast Best Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge Best Debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Shreya Kapadiya for Paanchika Best Direction: Bakul Matiyani for Smile Please Best Cinematography: Bittu Rawat for Pataal - Tee Best Audiography: Unni Krishnan for Ek Tha Gaon Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/sync Sound): Suruchi Sharma for Meen Raag Best Narration Voiceover: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee Hathibondhu Best Music Direction: Ishaan Divecha for Succelent Best Editing:Abhro Banerjee for If Memory Serves Me Right Special Jury Award: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe for Rekha Special Mention: Aniruddha Jatkar for Baale Bangara Srikanth Deva for Karuvarai Sweta Kumar Das for The Healing Touch Ram Kamal Mukherjee for Ek Duaa Award for Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal : the Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu Special Mention - Critic: Subramanya Badoor.

