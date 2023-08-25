Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy' clocks 6 years

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Arjun Reddy' has completed six years today.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 16:25 IST
Vijay Deverakonda (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Arjun Reddy' has completed six years today amd it remains etched in the memories of audiences. Marking six years of his blockbuster film, actor Vijay Deverakonda said, "6 years of Arjun Reddy...time flies. I still remember vividly the first narration in a cafe where no one recognised us because Sandeep and I were just 2 customers..we were nobody, we shot so much of the film, guerrilla-style, candidly on the streets of Hyderabad, running, walking bare-chested across a road.. but we were two mad men obsessed by making an impact and storytelling. I fondly think of the times before all the chaos started. Until next time Sandeep and I get together, I send my love to all who celebrate us and wait for us."

Released in 2017, 'Arjun Reddy' was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also starred Shalini Pandey. Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal and the character's resonance with audiences have turned it into a timeless cinematic masterpiece. The Telugu film revolved around a young surgeon, Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, with functioning alcoholism and a furious temper. How his life spirals into self-destruction after his girlfriend marries another man forms the crux of the narrative.

'Arjun Reddy' was remade in Hindi. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani essayed the lead roles in the Hindi version. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

