Left Menu

US entertainment shares slide as Disney, Charter squabble over cable fees

Shares of several U.S. entertainment companies including Fox Corp and Warner Brothers Discovery Inc were dragged down on Friday by a dispute between media heavyweight Disney and cable provider Charter Communications over television distribution fees. Disney on Thursday night blocked its cable channels, including ESPN and ABC, from being shown on Charter's Spectrum network after the two companies failed to secure a distribution agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:13 IST
US entertainment shares slide as Disney, Charter squabble over cable fees

Shares of several U.S. entertainment companies including Fox Corp and Warner Brothers Discovery Inc were dragged down on Friday by a dispute between media heavyweight Disney and cable provider Charter Communications over television distribution fees.

Disney on Thursday night blocked its cable channels, including ESPN and ABC, from being shown on Charter's Spectrum network after the two companies failed to secure a distribution agreement. Spectrum is the second largest U.S. cable provider, serving 14.7 million homes across large markets such as New York and Los Angeles. The dispute soured investor sentiment on the sector, which has also been grappling with the Hollywood writers and actors strike over wages and other issues which have raised doubts about whether companies will have enough content in coming months.

Shares of Disney dropped 2.65% to a three-year low while Charter lost 3.4%. Warner Brothers Discovery Inc fell 10%, Fox Corp shed 6%, Paramount Global dropped 8%, while Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable provider, was down nearly 3%. "The drop in Disney this morning looks to be tied to the company's ongoing contract negotiations with Charter Communications," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth. "Another source of concern sits with the ongoing strikes with both actors and writers in Hollywood."

Charter said Disney rejected its proposal for a new distribution deal that takes into account the rise of competing low-cost streaming services, which has fueled cord-cutting among its customers. The cable provider said it pays Disney $2.2 billion in annual programming costs, excluding advertising. "Disney - so far - has insisted on a traditional long-term deal with higher rates and limited packaging flexibility," Charter said in a presentation published on Friday.

Disney said on Thursday it has reached successful deals with pay TV providers across the country and that the rates and terms it sought with Charter "are driven by the marketplace." "This Charter-Disney deal not going through here has spooked a little bit of the market, at least that sector," said Dennis Dick, market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023