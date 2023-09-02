Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor shares trailer release date for her OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan', unveils new poster

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to unveil the trailer of her OTT debut film 'Jaane Jaan'. The film is a crime drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 12:02 IST
Kareena Kapoor shares trailer release date for her OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan', unveils new poster
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mark your calendars! Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to unveil the trailer of her OTT debut film 'Jaane Jaan'. The trailer for the Netflix film will be out on September 5.

Sharing the update, Netflix India wrote on Instagram, "The thrill is just around the corner... and it's coming to you in 3 days! #JaaneJaan trailer. 3 Days to go." The streaming giant also shared the film's new poster in which Kareena is seen giving an intense look. A young girl can also be seen standing behind her.

Kareena reshared the post and captioned it, "#JaaneJaan (red heart emoji)." 'Jaane Jaan' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Excited about her first-ever film on OTT, Kareena said in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!" The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino. It is scheduled to release on September 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023