Left Menu

Aamir Khan poses with Sunny Deol at ‘Gadar 2’ success party

Actor Aamir Khan was also among the attendees who marked their presence at the success party of Sunny Deol’s film ‘Gadar 2’ on Saturday night.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 09:14 IST
Aamir Khan poses with Sunny Deol at ‘Gadar 2’ success party
Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol (ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aamir Khan was also among the attendees who marked their presence at the success party of Sunny Deol's film 'Gadar 2' on Saturday night. Aamir kept it simple as he attended the party in a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

The 'Ghajini' actor was seen posing with Sunny in front of the paps. Several pictures and videos of the actors went viral on social media in which they could be seen sharing a warm hug.

Apart from him, several actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others also marked their presence at the party. Meanwhile, talking about 'Gadar 2' till now the film has minted Rs 487.65 Crores at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 487.65 cr. #India biz." Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

'Gadar 2' minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'. 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Talking about Aamir's work front, his next film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. Further deets about the project is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023