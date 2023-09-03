Left Menu

Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi that was given to the queen on her 18th birthday.Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organised Sundays event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeths memory.I cant see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life, she said.

Royal fans and their pet corgis gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday to remember Queen Elizabeth II, a year since her death.

Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London to pay tribute to Elizabeth, a well-known lover of the dog breed.

Corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi that was given to the queen on her 18th birthday.

Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organised Sunday's event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth's memory.

"I can't see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life,'' she said. "You know, I can't still get used to the fact that she's not physically around us, but she's looking at us. Look, the sun is shining, I thought it would shine on us today." Sept 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland. She was queen for 70 years and was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

