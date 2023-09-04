Left Menu

Navneet Malik calls ‘The Freelancer’ co-star Anupam Kher his first teacher in entertainment industry

Actor Navneet Malik, who plays an antagonist in the extraction series, ‘The Freelancer’, shared his admiration for his co-star Anupam Kher and called him his, “mentor”.

Navneet Malik, Anupam Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Navneet Malik, who plays an antagonist in the extraction series, 'The Freelancer', shared his admiration for his co-star Anupam Kher and called him his, "mentor". Navneet shared, "I've always admired Anupam Sir's passion for acting, and his school was the perfect place to learn this art. So yes, not many know this, but I was a part of Anupam Sir's acting school in the early days of my career. He has been my guiding light, my mentor, and my first teacher in the entertainment industry. Learning from his institute was an invaluable experience. It taught me that acting should feel natural; you must immerse yourself in the character and react authentically. While I learned the basics at his school, I've always added my unique touch to every character I portray."

Navneet expressed his gratitude for sharing the screen with Anupam Kher in 'The Freelancer.' "I've learned so much by watching him on set. In a way, I'm Eklavya, and Anupam Sir is my Dronacharya. Exceptional mentors like him are the backbone of the entertainment industry." Directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Neeraj Pandey, it features Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardesi, Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in pivotal roles.

'The Freelancer' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. (ANI)

