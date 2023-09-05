Kriti Sanon receives special message from her school teacher on Teacher’s Day

From an engineering student to a National Award-winning actor, Kriti Sanon has come a long way in her journey ever since this Delhi girl made her debut in the industry, just 9 years ago. Recently, she won the 69th National Award for her performance in 'Mimi'. While her family, friends and the industry all showered her with love and best wishes, now it was her teacher from school who sent a message to the actress on the occasion of Teachers Day about how proud they all are of their alumna.

Taking to Instagram story, Kriti shared a video message that she received from her teacher and wrote, "Awwww! So overwhelming to receive a video message from your school teacher on Teacher's Day. Happy Teacher's Day to all my lovely teachers." Just as Kriti Sanon is a multi-faceted personality now as an engineer, model, actor and entrepreneur-producer, turns out she always used to be a multifaceted student as well as the teacher revealed.

Kriti's ex-teacher shared, "Hey Kriti, we are so proud of you. What a wonderful achievement to get a National Award for your film Mimi. We, at DPS RK Puram have always known that you were going to create a niche for yourself in the film world. In school, I remember in class 6th, what a wonderful dancer you were, and always occupying the centre stage. When I became your class teacher in 11th, I realised that not only were you a wonderful dancer, but you were also academically oriented- one of our toppers, a great speaker and a great writer and you were a part of the poetry club as well, and the student council. It was always so evident that you would create a niche in your future life, doing engineering, going to the world of films and reaching here, at this point, getting the National Award. Congratulations to you, from all of us and all the best." Kriti won the National Film Award for her role in 'Mimi', which was released in 2021. 'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress.

However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring. The film was streamed directly on OTT platform Netflix and received massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath -Part 1' and 'The Crew' starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. She will also be seen in her maiden production venture, 'Do Patti'. (ANI)

