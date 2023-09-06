ISKCON Dwarka to form 'virtual bond' with its disciples through metaverse

Ordering 'prasad' at digital restaurants, making online donation or performing virtual circumambulation, nothing is going to be out of bounds for the disciples of ISKCON Dwarka as the temple is set to go the metaverse way, starting Thursday on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The digital avatar of the temple, which came into being before the brick-and-mortar structure, promises to offer a one-of-its-kind 'virtual bond' between god and its disciples.

Currently under-construction, the main temple complex of ISKCON Dwarka, also known as Sri Sri Rukmini Dwarakadhish Temple, is expected to be completed by May next year.

Notably, the virtual experience was created based on the architectural drawings of the temple. ''The metaverse features live Abhishek ceremonies, soul-stirring aarties, and virtual parikrama experiences, allowing devotees to connect worldwide and find solace and spiritual rejuvenation in the digital age. Integrated payment gateways facilitate offerings and contributions, making it easier than ever to participate in the spiritual journey,'' said Shri Shri Gaur Prabhu, vice-president , ISKCON Dwarka.

The metaverse is a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), to allow users to interact virtually. Touted to give an immersive temple experience, devotees during the virtual tour can walk inside the sacred premises of the temple, including auditorium and guest rooms, adorning the traditional attire -- kurta and dhoti for men and saree for women.

It also allows devotees to order home-delivery of 'prasad' from the digital restaurants available in the metaverse.

The physical Shri Shri Rukmini Dwarkadhish temple, spread across two acres, will offer various initiatives, including nutritious meal distribution, counselling services, value-based education for youth, and a meditation hall.

