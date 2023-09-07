‘Jawan’ fever: Shah Rukh Khan fans gather outside Mumbai theatre

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' opened in theatres on Thursday. The 'Jawan' mania brought fans of SRK to Mumbai's Getty Galaxy Theatre at midnight where they waited anxiously for the theater's gates to open.

A fan told ANI, "So excited that I couldn't sleep the whole night. I have come from Solan to Mumbai to watch the movie. You can already see the storm of King Khan coming on everyone's face." "Only one dialouge is in trend now, 'Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar'. There are five looks of 'baap' in the movie. We all love SRK," another said.

"We are standing since 4 in the morning to watch this movie and the movie will be a super hit," said a fan. "The sun hasn't even risen but all the walls of the Cirque are shining as if the Cirque shines like a star. 'Pathan Abhi Jawan hai,'" a viewer said.

SRK fans were evidently thrilled, and some even turned up as bandaged versions of the actor from the film. 'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apparently, SRK has a double role in the film, which also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India. He tweeted, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

SRK traveled to several places for 'Jawan' promotions. He attended the grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa. He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. A few days ago, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple. (ANI)

