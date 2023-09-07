Left Menu

‘Jawan’ fever: Shah Rukh Khan fans gather outside Mumbai theatre

The ‘Jawan’ mania brought fans of SRK to Mumbai's Getty Galaxy Theatre at midnight where they waited anxiously for the theater's gates to open.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:35 IST
‘Jawan’ fever: Shah Rukh Khan fans gather outside Mumbai theatre
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' opened in theatres on Thursday. The 'Jawan' mania brought fans of SRK to Mumbai's Getty Galaxy Theatre at midnight where they waited anxiously for the theater's gates to open.

A fan told ANI, "So excited that I couldn't sleep the whole night. I have come from Solan to Mumbai to watch the movie. You can already see the storm of King Khan coming on everyone's face." "Only one dialouge is in trend now, 'Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar'. There are five looks of 'baap' in the movie. We all love SRK," another said.

"We are standing since 4 in the morning to watch this movie and the movie will be a super hit," said a fan. "The sun hasn't even risen but all the walls of the Cirque are shining as if the Cirque shines like a star. 'Pathan Abhi Jawan hai,'" a viewer said.

SRK fans were evidently thrilled, and some even turned up as bandaged versions of the actor from the film. 'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Apparently, SRK has a double role in the film, which also has a cameo by Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India. He tweeted, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

SRK traveled to several places for 'Jawan' promotions. He attended the grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa. He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. A few days ago,  he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023