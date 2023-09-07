Left Menu

‘Jawan’: SRK fans in Chennai offer milk to King Khan’s poster, dances on dhol beats

Finally, Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ has hit the theatres. And fans can’t keep calm and control their excitement. SRK fans offered milk and garland on King Khan’s massive poster. They also shake their legs on the beats of dhols outside a theatre in Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 11:12 IST
‘Jawan’: SRK fans in Chennai offer milk to King Khan’s poster, dances on dhol beats
Jawan poster, Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finally, Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' has hit the theatres. And fans can't keep calm and control their excitement. SRK fans offered milk and garland on King Khan's massive poster. They also shake their legs on the beats of dhols outside a theatre in Chennai.

Not only in Chennai but the 'Jawan' mania brought fans of SRK to Mumbai's Getty Galaxy Theatre at midnight where they waited anxiously for the theatre's gates to open. SRK fans were evidently thrilled, and some even turned up as bandaged versions of the actor from the film.

'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee. The film stars SRK alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.

He tweeted, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India." For 'Jawan' promotions, SRK travelled to several places. He attended grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa.

He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. Recently, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both SRK and Suhana were dressed in white ethnic outfits. His Jawan co-star Nayanthara, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan was also clicked at the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023