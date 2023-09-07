Left Menu

UP: Cultural programmes themed on Ramayana to be showcased at International Trade Show

The Rang Lok of Uttar Pradesh session will include a presentation by the Anurad musical band and the Shri Radha-Madhav dance, the statement said.Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru will also participate in one of the sessions of the international trade show.

UP: Cultural programmes themed on Ramayana to be showcased at International Trade Show
Cultural programmes themed on the Ramayana will be one of the highlights of the International Trade Show to be held at the India Expo Center and Mart in Uttar Pradesh' Greater Noida from September 21-25.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the programme as its chief guest. The Yogi Adityanath government is working on a detailed plan to showcase the story of Lord Ram to the entire world through songs and dance forms, according to an official statement issued here. This, it said, will ''create a bond between believers of Lord Ram from different parts of the world''.

Guests at the expo will be welcomed with renditions of folk songs related to Lord Ram, it said and added that they would also be given artefacts themed on the life and journey of Lord Ram.

There will also be programmes by artistes from Braj, Purvanchal, Awadh, Paschimanchal, Rohilkhand and Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh, the statement said Folk songs related to Lord Ram will be presented mostly by artistes from the regions of Awadh and Bundelkhand, it said. Six cultural programmes will be organised over the five days of the trade show and these would include duets and Sufi songs during the Swar Sangam session. The Rang Lok of Uttar Pradesh session will include a presentation by the Anurad musical band and the Shri Radha-Madhav dance, the statement said.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru will also participate in one of the sessions of the international trade show.

