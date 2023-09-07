Left Menu

Why Rhaenys Targaryen's Fate Matters Beyond Dragons

Updated: 07-09-2023 19:18 IST
The HBO series House of the Dragon stands distinct from its predecessor, Game of Thrones, in its treatment of characters, plots, and events. Season 1 was a brilliant adaptation of George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, which narrates the historical tales of the Targaryen dynasty. However, what truly stands out is how the show is translating this historical fiction into a reflective mirror for today’s audience.

While the series intricately wove the narrative from Fire & Blood into its cinematic tapestry, the looming specter of House of the Dragon Season 2 poses questions about its fidelity to certain crucial events. Of utmost importance here is the fate of Rhaenys Targaryen (portrayed by Eve Best), the Queen Who Never Was. Her character, with its rich backdrop and layers of symbolism, isn’t just a relic of the fictional past but resonates with our contemporary times.

House of the Dragon HBO's Rhaenys is a stark reminder of the prevailing gender inequities that persist even today. Despite being Westeros' most definitive figures, Rhaenys’ potential was stifled by societal patriarchy. She represents every talented woman who has been sidelined due to age-old prejudices and stereotypes. The gravity with which Eve Best played the character – especially her poignant lines such as "Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne" – resonates with many women today who still battle gender disparities.

As we edge closer to House of the Dragon Season 2, the anticipated Dance of the Dragons arc is set to amplify stakes, both on and off-screen. The fervent question on every fan's mind: Will HBO House of the Dragon stay true to Rhaenys’ fate as described in Fire & Blood?

Rhaenys’ valorous stand at the Battle of Rook’s Rest serves as a testament to her unwavering spirit. Her epic confrontation in the skies and her eventual tragic demise alongside her dragon, Meleys, isn’t just a fantastical plot point. Instead, it encapsulates the essence of countless women who stood their ground against overwhelming odds. Her demise is symbolic of sacrifices made by women throughout history, who, despite their undeniable talent and potential, fell victim to societal constraints.

For the showrunners, this becomes an imperative – not just to stay true to Martin’s original writing but to convey a message to a generation of viewers. By aligning with the original events of Fire & Blood, especially Rhaenys’ fate, the series can underscore the importance of acknowledging and rectifying historical gender disparities. It’s not merely about a "big dragon fight" but a fight for equality, respect, and justice.

It's not just Game of Thrones fans or the dedicated readers of George R. R. Martin's works who are watching. It's a global audience, ever more conscious of gender roles and inequalities, eager for storytelling that resonates with their experiences. Here's hoping that as we move forward, House of the Dragon provides not just entertainment but also meaningful reflection. Let's see a woman, especially one as iconic as Rhaenys Targaryen, treated with the respect and recognition she truly deserves.

