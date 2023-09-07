Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx’s ‘The Burial’ official trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming courtroom drama film 'The Burial' have unveiled the film's official trailer. The film stars Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett and Alan Ruck and is set to premiere September 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, 'The Burial' is adapted from Jonathan Harr's 1999 New Yorker article of the same name, and tells the story of personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary (Foxx) and his mission to help funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe (Jones) in a contract dispute against Loewen funeral company. With Gary's help, O'Keefe sets out to sue Raymond Loewen's (Bill Camp's) company, and audiences dive into the depths and deceit of the funeral industry while getting a glimps at Gary's ambitious, uncoventional background. The film is written by Betts and Doug Wright and is produced by Foxx, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Datari Turne, Jenette Kahn, Adam Richman and Bobby Shriver. Following its TIFF premiere, "The Burial" premieres in select theaters on October 6 before hitting Prime Video on October 13, reported Variety.

TIFF will take place from September 7 to September 17. (ANI)

