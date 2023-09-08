Nayanthara overwhelmed as paps call ‘Jawan’ festival

Fans can't stop celebrating the release of 'Jawan'. Overwhelmed with the response and attending the film's grand premiere in Mumbai, Nayanthara headed back to her home with husband Vignesh Shivan. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen making their way towards the entrance of the airport by holding hands. The couple also posed for shutterbugs.

However, one thing that caught the attention was Nayanthara's reaction after paps called her recent release 'Jawan' 'movie nahi festival hai'. Overwhelmed with such a gesture, actor smiled back and said Thank you.

The actor was seen dressed in a simple yet classy blue suit. She completed her look by keeping her hair tied in a bun. Nayanthara also obliged fans for a selfie.

Nayanthara and film's director Atlee on Thursday visited the Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai to surprise fans and see their reaction while watching their film. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already amassed an impressive Rs 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India. Taran Adarsh wrote, "BREAKING: #Jawan hits HALF-CENTURY even before release at the WW Box Office Advance Sales Day 1 India - Rs 32.47 cr Overseas - Rs 18.70 cr [USD 2.25 M - Reported Locs] Total WW Gross - ₹ 51.17 cr Also, #ShahRukhKhan BEATS #Pathaan opening day advance booking of ₹32 cr in India."

On the release day, theatres were jam-packed since morning. In fact, SRK fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first-day-first-show. And guess what? The King Khan stayed awake all night to check his fans' reactions to the film. A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."

Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks." Ahead of the 'Jawan' release, Nayanthara, along with Vignesh Shivan sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

She was accompanied by her 'Jawan' co-star SRK and his daughter Suhana.(ANI)

