The Conjuring 4: What awaits in the final chapter for Ed and Lorraine?

The Conjuring 4, the next highly awaited installment in the supernatural horror movie universe, promises more chills, thrills, and potentially, the last on-screen appearances for beloved characters.

What's In Store?

Following the tales of paranormal experts Ed (played by Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), the series has been a massive success, drawing inspiration from real-life cases from the 1970s and 1980s. The latest addition, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, is set to become a major chapter in this spooky saga. The series has had several spin-offs like the Annabelle franchise, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona. With the recent release of The Nun II, speculation has been rife about the forthcoming main Conjuring movie and the stories it could cover.

Director Michael Chaves, responsible for directing The Nun II, teases potential links between The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Nun II. Speaking with Screen Rant, Chaves hinted at possible surprises for fans, stating, "I think that there is...because I wouldn't want to give anything away if there was anything in there that could tease anything... I think there's a lot of fun stuff in there.”

James Wan, the brain behind much of this franchise, has intimated that The Conjuring 4 might mark the end of the cinematic journey. However, the universe of The Conjuring is far from over, as HBO Max (now referred to as Max) has announced a TV show adaptation continuing where the movies conclude.

Potential Release Date for The Conjuring: Last Rites

Given the historical release pattern, one might anticipate The Conjuring 4 in 2024. However, due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, development delays are expected. For those eager for some scares, The Nun II is currently playing in cinemas.

What Cases Could The Conjuring 4 Cover?

Ending in November 1981, after the trial of Arne Johnson, The Conjuring 4 is anticipated to pick up from there. Notable cases from the Warrens' archives include the haunting at the Snedeker house and the Smurl Haunting. The former even loosely inspired The Haunting in Connecticut.

Alternatively, the film might delve into the legend of the White Lady at the Union Cemetery in Easton, Connecticut. Although not directly probed by the Warrens, they've claimed to possess a video of this eerie apparition and have penned a book about her legends. Said to haunt the grounds in a white gown, she's even reportedly caused drivers to swerve outside the cemetery's boundaries.

Given Lorraine Warren's statement, "I know for a fact that this place is haunted," one can't help but think: Could the legend of the White Lady be the central theme of The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Stay tuned for more updates on The Conjuring universe!

