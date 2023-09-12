Actor Vijay Varma reminisces college days

Actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of his crime drama 'Jaane Jaan'. He recently visited Sophia College in Mumbai to promote the film. The meeting with students made him extremely nostalgic.

Talking about it, Vijay said it took him back to my college days. "The seed of a dream started there. The want, the passion and the prep started from that stage and today I saw so many young kids with that dream as well." Vijay's 'Jaane Jaan' film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Recently the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received massive responses from the fans. Jaane Jaan's trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. The film will be out on Netflix on September 21. (ANI)

