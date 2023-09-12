Left Menu

Actor Vijay Varma reminisces college days

Actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of his crime drama 'Jaane Jaan'.

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:36 IST
Actor Vijay Varma reminisces college days
Actor Vijay Varma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of his crime drama 'Jaane Jaan'. He recently visited Sophia College in Mumbai to promote the film. The meeting with students made him extremely nostalgic.

Talking about it, Vijay said it took him back to my college days. "The seed of a dream started there. The want, the passion and the prep started from that stage and today I saw so many young kids with that dream as well." Vijay's 'Jaane Jaan' film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Recently the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received massive responses from the fans. Jaane Jaan's trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. The film will be out on Netflix on September 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023