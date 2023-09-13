Left Menu

Aamir Khan snapped with ex-wife Reena Dutta in Mumbai, check out pics

Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta were all smiles as they were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:11 IST
Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta (Image source: ANI/Photos). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta were all smiles as they were spotted together in Mumbai on Wednesday. The duo were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs in casual outfits.

Aamir donned a blue kurta paired with loose black pyjamas while Reena wore a purple and white kurta set. Several pictures and videos of Aamir and Reena went viral on social media.

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share a daughter Ira and a son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the drama film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The ‘Ghajini’ actor has now locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. His next film will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on Christmas 2024.

The film will go on floors in January 2024, as per Taran Adarsh. Further deets about the project are still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

