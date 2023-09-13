Left Menu

Rasika Dugal starrer ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023

After its triumphant world premiere at the esteemed Melbourne Film Festival, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ starring Rasika Dugal is all set to captivate audiences at the prestigious Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:41 IST
Rasika Dugal starrer ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023
Rasika Dugal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After its triumphant world premiere at the esteemed Melbourne Film Festival, 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' starring Rasika Dugal is all set to captivate audiences at the prestigious Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' is a black comedy thriller that has been capturing attention and earning acclaim on the festival circuit. It embarks on a compelling journey through the Asian diaspora in the UK, delving into themes of identity and gender within the framework of an engrossing mystery. The Chicago South Asian International Film Festival has chosen to feature 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' as its Closing Night Film.

Sharing her thoughts, Rasika Dugal remarked, "Working on 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' was a lot of fun. The film relies heavily on performance and that's always an actor's delight. Dialogue in black comedy is often double-edged and it's a treat to work with lines like that. There is room for much improvisation and craziness in a film like this, and I think Arjun, Paresh, Zoha, Tanmay and I totally milked that opportunity. There is no greater joy than playing off good actors. I'm excited to see how audiences in Chicago will respond to it." Meanwhile, she was recently, seen in horror series 'Adhura', which is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

She will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3', 'Spike: Sports Drama. Rasika also has 'Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,' and 'Little Thomas: Dramedy' in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023