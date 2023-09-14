Left Menu

PM Modi praises Israeli embassy's Hindi Diwas video using movie dialogues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 22:24 IST
PM Modi praises Israeli embassy's Hindi Diwas video using movie dialogues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Israeli embassy for putting out a video of its officials mouthing several popular Hindi film dialogues on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Thursday.

Tradition, prestige and discipline are the three pillars of this Israeli embassy, Modi said, posting on X Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon's wordplay on a dialogue from the 2007 film ''Mohabbatein''.

This effort of the embassy about Hindi through dialogues of Hindi films is impressive, Modi said.

The embassy had posted a video of its officials speaking and acting out several Hindi film dialogues.

