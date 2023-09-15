Left Menu

Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin star in Milan Luthria's 'Sultan of Delhi'

Actors Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen sharing screen space in Milan Luthria's 'Sultan of Delhi' series.

Actors Mouni Roy and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen sharing screen space in Milan Luthria's 'Sultan of Delhi' series. As per a statement, 'Sultan of Delhi' is based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray.

Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada are also a part of the series. Sharing what fans can expect from the series, director Milan Luthria said, "Sultan of Delhi is my first web series. Set in the sexy 60's, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment. This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power. I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and Sultan of Delhi is one such beautiful journey and I'm so delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this to life."

Namit Sharma, producer of the Series, expressed, "We're thrilled to bring to life this book to screen adaptation of Sultan of Delhi. Working with a maestro like Milan Luthria has been an honour and pleasure. He has crafted a unique series which is colorful, exhilarating and full of larger than life characters. His ability to transport viewers to the exciting 60's is simply astounding." Co-directed and Co-written by Suparn Verma, 'Sultan of Delhi' series will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13. (ANI)

