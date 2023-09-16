Aparshakti, Ishwak's spy thriller ‘Berlin’ all set to premiere at IFFLA

Left Menu

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh's spy thriller ‘Berlin’ is all set for world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 15:21 IST
'Berlin' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh's spy thriller 'Berlin' is all set for world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October. 'Berlin' centres around a deaf-mute man who is detained on suspicion of spying. A government agent is interrogated by a sign language expert. The sign language expert is lured into the dark world of espionage, deception, and corruption as the story unravels.

Aparshakti said "Working on 'Berlin' was an incredible experience. It challenges storytelling boundaries, and I'm eager for the audience to unravel the mysteries we've woven. We are excited that the film shall be presented at such an eminent global platform." Ishwak, shared his excitement, saying, "The opportunity to premiere 'Berlin' at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles is a dream come true. It's a testament to the incredible journey we've embarked upon and elevates the level of Indian storytelling. I can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen."

Director Atul Sabharwal said, "The premiere of 'Berlin' at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles is an honour. It reflects the dedication of our team in crafting a suspenseful and intriguing narrative. We can't wait to share this thrilling journey with the audience." Rahul Bose said, "Being part of 'Berlin' has been a memorable experience. The film's narrative is a blend of suspense and emotion that I am pretty sure will have the audience hooked. I am very happy it will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles."

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, aptly describes the film as, "A mesmerizing blend of suspense and deception that will keep you guessing throughout. We are delighted to take Indian cinema to a global audience with back-to-back international premieres." The film, written and directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Zed Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures, stars Ishwak Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Rahul Bose, Kabir Bedi, and Anupriya Goenka in major parts. (ANI)

