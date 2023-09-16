Left Menu

Noted writer and academician Omanakuttan dies in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:46 IST
Renowned writer and academician professor C R Omanakuttan died at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 80.

Omanakuttan was admitted at Lisie Hospital in the morning due to a ruptured aorta, a hospital source said.

''It was a sudden, acute medical episode. He later died at 2.50 pm,'' the source said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the writer whom the veteran Left leader remembered as a legend who left a remarkable mark as an author and a cultural activist.

His literary works ranged from the humorous to the philosophical and during the emergency, he wrote a series -- 'Shavamtheenikal' -- for Deshabhimani exposing the brutality of that time, the chief minister said in his condolence message.

The series and 'Thiranjedutha Kathakal' were released in book format earlier this month.

The remains of Omanakuttan, who was a professor at the Maharaja's College here for over 20 years, will be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium on Sunday for the public to pay tribute. The funeral would be held thereafter, the source said.

Born on February 13, 1943, in Kottayam, Omanakuttan wrote over 25 books and around 150 short stories during his decades long literary career.

Omanakuttan received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Humour in 2010.

Malayalam film director Amal Neerad is his son and actress Jyothirmayi is his daughter-in-law. He also has a daughter, Anupa, who teaches at the Maharaja's College.

